The Brand Impact Awards 2024 deadline extended to 26 July

The Brand Impact Awards celebrate the world's best branding, and you've now got an extra week to enter – the new deadline is 26 July (midnight, PT).

This year, the 30 categories include Restaurants, FMCG and Not-for-profit, with special Craft awards in Motion, Typography, Copywriting, Illustration and Brand Strategy. The stellar judging panel will award Bronze, Silver and Gold trophies to work which meets the strict criteria.

In order to win a covetable BIA Mallet (new for 2024), a winning project must:

Have a strong, compelling, appropriate idea at its heart

Be beautifully and consistently crafted across every touchpoint

Stand head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector

(Image credit: Taxi Studio/Future)

There are also two special awards, the Best of Show and Social Impact Awards, which will be awarded with white and black trophies, respectively.

This year, the awards have an iconic new identity and trophy, designed by Taxi Studio. The covetable new BIA Mallets are created with FSC-certified beech, and they hide something special. One end includes an embossed roundel with the new mark, while the other has the embossed roundel in reverse, ready for the mallet to make a BIA mark, if the winners dare.

As the BIAs have long attracted the best talent in the design world, winning a BIA promises industry recognition, but also extensive PR across our network to an extensive audience of digital and print creatives. This year, the Best of Show winner will get a dedicated spotlight featured on Creative Bloq – a chance to show off your agency's work on the world's leading design platform.

Last year's big winner was Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio (below), which took home a Gold Award in the not-for-profit category as well as the Social Impact Award and Best of Show winner. Other winners include ManVsMachine, Design Bridge and Partners and The Click – explore more in our full BIA 2023 winners' announcement.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 5 Last year's big winner was Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio) (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio) Last year's big winner was Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio) (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio) (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

If you'd like to take part in the BIAs, go to the official Brand Impact Awards website before the closing date of 26 July, midnight (PT). You can then enter your own, or your company's standout branding, packaging and campaign work.

Enter the Brand Impact Awards now