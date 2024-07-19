The Brand Impact Awards 2024 deadline extended to 26 July

You have one more week to enter the prestigious branding scheme.

black and white mallet with Brand Impact Awards roundel on a pink background
(Image credit: Future/Taxi Studio)

The Brand Impact Awards celebrate the world's best branding, and you've now got an extra week to enter – the new deadline is 26 July (midnight, PT).

This year, the 30 categories include Restaurants, FMCG and Not-for-profit, with special Craft awards in Motion, Typography, Copywriting, Illustration and Brand Strategy. The stellar judging panel will award Bronze, Silver and Gold trophies to work which meets the strict criteria.

Image 1 of 5
Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio
Last year's big winner was Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio(Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

