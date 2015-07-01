Win a D&AD and CA prize pack worth £320

D&AD New Blood 2015 opened its doors to the public this morning – and London's historic Spitalfields Market is already bursting at the seams with graduates, tutors, creative directors and studio heads looking for the next design superstar.

Hundreds of 2015's most promising creative graduates, from 85 leading creative courses and 50 different universities and colleges, have picked their best work and it's all out on display.

To help you find your way through the brilliant creative chaos – or if you can't make it – check out our highlights, which will be on Creative Bloq shortly.

CA has stand no 78 at D&AD New Blood - come and say hello if you're visiting. And don't miss illustrator Lauren Marsh’s fantastic work on stand 68 and 69

This year, Computer Arts and Creative Bloq have a stand at D&AD New Blood. Don't miss award-winning designer Radim Malinic – aka Brand Nu – live-drawing on the Computer Arts stand, no.78, this afternoon, Wednesday 1 July, and your chance to win an exciting prize pack worth £320.

Tell us why design matters

Every month, Computer Arts magazine commissions a new creative to express why design matters to them through an illustration for the print issue, which is animated for iPad.

Computer Arts would like to know why design matters to you, too. Draw a sketch, craft a pithy tagline or write a poem – the method is completely up to you.

The team will pick the most original, inspiring and creative answer, however it's communicated – and the winner will receive a two-year subscription to CA's award-winning digital edition, plus a one-year D&AD membership and the entire CA Collection Volume 2 (six issues).

If you're at D&AD New Blood, you'll find entry forms on the Computer Arts stand. If you're reading this online, simply enter by emailing: hello@computerarts.co.uk with the subject line: Design Matters Competition, and the following details:

Full name:

Email address:

Website (if applicable):

University/course (if applicable):

Design matters to me because:

Please attach your sketch/text as a low-res JPEG or TIF

The Computer Arts team will be at D&AD New Blood 2015 all day on 1-2 July, so make sure you come and say hello.

Half-price Computer Arts subs offer!

To celebrate 2015 degree show season, you can get an incredible 50 per cent off an annual subscription to Computer Arts magazine. For £39 you'll receive 12 months of industry insight, opinion and inspiration, delivered to your door.

Plus: sign up by 7 July 2015 and you'll receive Computer Arts' New Talent issue, featuring an extensive guide to 2015's most outstanding design graduates.