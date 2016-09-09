Topics

6 things all web designers should know about

By () Web design  

From a personal radio app to the newest notebook in town, discover the latest objects of web design wonder.

Looking for a spot of web design inspiration? We round up six of the best and most interesting web design-related goodies from the last month. Scroll the images below to find out what our latest picks are.

Meep

Get your favourite blogs and top news stories delivered directly to your ears with ‘eyes-free’ personal radio app Meep.


 

Bear

Bear offers an elegant, flexible way to compose, synchronise and store notes on your Apple devices.


 

Sketch App Essentials

Learn Sketch the practical way with this book, Sketch App Essentials, and accompanying tutorial files. 

Mod

Put down your Moleskine, there’s a new notebook in town. Send your Mod off once it’s full and the team will digitise it, ready for you to revisit in a dedicated app  


 

Boords

Boords, a web-based tool from Animade, promises to make storyboarding simple. It’s currently in beta, with new features being added all the time.


 

Data Visualisation: A Handbook for Data Driven Design

Learn how to analyse, design and curate information to build effective data visualisations in this new book, Data Visualisation: A Handbook for Data Driven Design.


 

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 283; buy it here

