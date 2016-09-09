6 things all web designers should know about

Looking for a spot of web design inspiration? We round up six of the best and most interesting web design-related goodies from the last month. Scroll the images below to find out what our latest picks are.

Image 1 of 6 Meep Get your favourite blogs and top news stories delivered directly to your ears with ‘eyes-free’ personal radio app Meep.





Image 2 of 6 Bear Bear offers an elegant, flexible way to compose, synchronise and store notes on your Apple devices.





Image 3 of 6 Sketch App Essentials Learn Sketch the practical way with this book, Sketch App Essentials, and accompanying tutorial files. Image 4 of 6 Mod Put down your Moleskine, there’s a new notebook in town. Send your Mod off once it’s full and the team will digitise it, ready for you to revisit in a dedicated app





Image 5 of 6 Boords Boords, a web-based tool from Animade, promises to make storyboarding simple. It’s currently in beta, with new features being added all the time.





Image 6 of 6 Data Visualisation: A Handbook for Data Driven Design Learn how to analyse, design and curate information to build effective data visualisations in this new book, Data Visualisation: A Handbook for Data Driven Design.







