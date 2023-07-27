A day in the life of a creative director

I wear a couple of different hats: I’m a creative director and also a partner in the business I run with Gemma Ballinger, our managing director.

The creative team are generally in the studio three days a week now, after building up from one day a week following the pandemic. We recently moved to a studio in Farringdon and the light is dreamy – it streams in from the windows at the front. I love the vibe the studio has when the team is there, and even more so when the wider team joins us. A few people live outside London and come in less often, so their presence brings new energy. There’s lots of laughter and catch-ups in person.

I catch up with the team on projects first thing in the morning. Depending on the scale of a project, my involvement varies. I prod and poke at the creative to ensure it goes beyond the brief. I encourage the team to scare the client with creative they’ve never seen before, a concept that surpasses their expectations and that of the category. This does come with a flipside! Which often means I need to support the client, encourage them to be brave and rally them around the concept.

I might do quick check-ins with the team individually or as a group and just check the lay of the land. How’s everyone doing, is there anything to be aware of today, are things going well or not so well?

On a typical day I’ll sit down with our Leadership Team to talk about potential projects and proposals, help scope out plans, attend new business meetings or pull together some stimulus to help explain our thinking for a project proposal.

We’re in the process of launching a hub of thought leadership and guides from the Output team. So, a few hours a day are dedicated to working on that. I’m currently writing an article with the working title, 'Slap clients round the face, make them poo their pants', which is very much about pushing the client beyond their limits, allowing our design team to push themselves and the work, and really create game-changing brands for businesses that will help change the world.

I attend a fair amount of meetings throughout the day. Some days they're planning, business strategy or workshops, and others are more future vision and direction-setting. Today, we have a character workshop for a new client, led by our strategy director. The company is only a year old, so they have a small, crack team focused on where they want to head. We’ll set about defining adjectives together for how they’d like to be described, which will inform our creative exploration. I like to remain relatively quiet initially and allow the creative team and the client to ideate and explore potential avenues. I’ll jump in later to ensure we get the most unique combinations to really push our design work into interesting directions.

I finish the day reviewing a set of screen designs for a meeting the following day.