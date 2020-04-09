Spring's finally rolling in, but the odds are that you're not really feeling it thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. Outside the flowers are blooming and the birds are singing, but where's the fun in that when you're stuck inside?

Even if you can't get out and enjoy the sights and sounds of spring, you can always bring the season inside and add a spring touch to your designs. If you're up to speed with your watercolour techniques, you could paint your own brightly-coloured floral designs; for an easier time, though, we've found a selection of beautiful patterns that'll inject a bit of seasonal warmth into any project.

01. Mimosa and Camellia

These mimosas and camellias will warm up any design (Image credit: Hala Kobrynska)

Designed by Hala Kobrynska, Mimosa and Camellia is guaranteed to wake up your senses with its combination of bright yellow mimosas set against cream camellia flowers and dark green leaves and branches.

This stunning pattern set comes with 23 seamless patterns, as well as a pair of JPGs with all the elements set against a white background, and if you want to roll your own patterns you also get 25 transparent PNG files, each containing a separate element. Mimosa and Camellia will cost you $15 for a personal licence, while a commercial licence will set you back just $25.

02. Pink Blossoms

Here you get six different designs featuring pink blossoms (Image credit: Larysa Zabrotskaya)

Here's just the thing if you're not feeling in the pink right now. Volume 1 of Larysa Zabrotskaya's Watercolour Floral Patterns collection is all about the delicate pink blossoms, artfully arranged in high-resolution seamless patterns.

There are six patterns supplied, both as JPGs and transparent PNGs, so if you're not sold on the white background you can add your own more colourful backing. A personal license will cost you $5, but you'll probably want to pay $6 for a commercial license.

03. Another Side

A floral design seen from an unusual angle (Image credit: Katerina Murysina)

Providing a fun and intriguing twist on the usual floral pattern is Another Side, designed by Katerina Murysina. Instead of providing the standard view of Spring flowers, it shows them from a different angle, as if you were lying in a meadow and seeing them from below, with stems and leaves taking the forefront, as well as caterpillars, ants and snails.

There are six colour schemes available, with prices starting at $39.75 each for both personal and commercial use.

04. Snipe Pattern

This fab ornithological pattern's free to use (Image credit: Vecteezy)

The snipe is a medium sized wading bird recognisable by its long bill, which you might spot by a lakeside if you were allowed to go out at the moment. For now, though, you can enjoy the sight of it in the lovely Snipe Pattern from Vecteezy. You get a whole flock of snipes set against assorted foliage, rendered in nicely on-trend muted tones, and it's free to use as long as you provide attribution.

05. Spring Lily Flowers

Colourful lilies make for a great Spring look (Image credit: Vectorstock/woodhouse84)

Lilies have something of a funereal reputation, but they come to life in this Spring Lily Flowers pattern from woodhouse84 on Vectorstock. Here the lilies come in assorted vibrant shades instead of the usual white, and set against a near-black background they really stand out.

This seamless vector pattern comes in both raster and vector formats, and prices start at $14.99 for a standard license that allows for most commercial uses.

06. Cherry Blossom

Instantly evoke the feeling of Spring in Japan with this pattern (Image credit: Hala Kobrynska)

For a distinctly Japanese take on Spring, check out Hala Kobrynska's Cherry Blossom design. The annual appearance of cherry blossom – or sakura – is a huge thing in Japan, and Kobrynska's vector interpretation of it is a sight to gladden the heart.

There are 16 seamless high-resolution patterns included in this collection, in EPS, JPG, PDF and TIFF formats, and they'll cost you $19 for a personal license or $29 for the commercial version.

07. Spring Flowers

We love this combination of spring flowers with a geometric design (Image credit: Vectorstock/woodhouse84)

There's nothing like the sight of daffodils to evoke warm Spring feelings, especially if you live in the UK, and this Spring Flowers pattern, another design from woodhouse84, has plenty of them as well as other Spring blooms.

We love the way that the warm yellow flowers are set against a black and white geometric pattern; it gives the whole design a fresh, lively feel. As with woodhouse84's other pattern, it comes in assorted formats and is available from $14.99.

08. Vector Floral

Flowers and butterflies – what's not to love? (Image credit: Freepik)

Blooms and butterflies are a wonderfully Spring-like combination, and Vector Floral, a pattern from Freepik, puts them together beautifully. It uses silhouettes of butterflies and flowers, coloured in warm, earthy tones, and layers them to create an abstract seamless pattern that would make for a brilliant background.

It's a premium resource from Freepik; subscribe from €7.50 per month to get it, as well as over two million other vector designs.

