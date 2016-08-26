The ultimate guide to Responsive Web Design

Responsive web design has come a long way since its inception. No longer a theory, RWD is now a well-established standard that has truly revolutionised web design.

That doesn’t mean it’s got any easier. Designing for a myriad of devices (and global audiences) poses significant challenges. And thanks to Google’s mobile-friendly update last year, it’s now more important than ever to figure responsive design out.

In this special guide, brought to you by net magazine and Webflow, some of the best experts cover issues that should be integral to every responsive design project, including:

Ben Callahan discusses the difference between responsive and adaptive design

Matt Gibson dives into content strategy

Sarah Drasner explains how to create scalable animations

Andy Davies explores how to make sites perform better

Brad Frost controversially claims that responsive design is dead!

