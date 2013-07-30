Get up to 50% off Generate tickets tomorrow!

There are just 44 days left before Generate, our first-ever conference, which takes place on September 13 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London. Presented by Creative Bloq and our sister title .net magazine, the event will focus on the latest technical and creative innovations in the world of web creation and design.

Irene Pereya of global agency Fi will be among the speakers at our top-class event

With sessions and keynote presentations from the very best in the industry, this is a unique opportunity to learn new skills, participate in one-on-one conversations, and network with some of the world's best designers. You'll find full details on the Generate website.

Networking

There'll also be good food and drink, and plenty of space to consume it while mingling and networking with fellow attendees. To save you queuing for your pass on the day, we've arranged a pre-event meet up on the evening before the conference where you can grab your pass and meet other attendees over a drink or two.

The talks on the day take place between 9.30am and 5.05pm, and are followed by a comedy show 'The Festival of the Spoken Nerd' - where sparkling wit meets fascinating science for the insatiably sci-curious.

Comedy entertainment comes from the Festival of the Spoken Nerd

Finally, the after-party at Jewel, Covent Garden, will you a chance to relax with your fellow attendees, speakers and the Generate team.

Big savings!

And here's the best bit - for ONE DAY ONLY we're discounting tickets for a lucky few by a massive 50%!

A limited number of tickets will go on sale tomorrow, 31st July, from 9am UK time, at this hugely discounted price. A further batch of tickets will then be available for 40% off, then 30%, then 20% - and once they're gone, they're gone.

So make a beeline for the Generate site tomorrow and take full advantage of this incredible offer. If you know anyone else you'd like to go, please let them know about the sale as well. And if you want to convince your boss to pay for you, then quick - print off this PDF.

And remember, the sooner you click, the more you save!