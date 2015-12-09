Affinity Photo is Apple's Mac app of the year

The Affinity Photo team are over the moon at the award

Typical, you wait around for new stories about Affinity Photo for ages, then two come along at once.

It's just a few hours since we told you about how the subscription-free rival to Adobe's Photoshop, had received its first big update. And now comes news that Apple has awarded the tool its coveted Mac App of the Year trophy.

Ashley Hewson

"My God it's been a crazy day!" Ashley Hewson, Serif's managing director told us. "It's incredible for Apple to choose Affinity Photo, out of thousands of other apps launched this year, as their best app of 2015. There are so many developers creating fantastic products nowadays, so it's really very humbling to be recognised in this way.

"It's hard to describe how hard we have worked, and continue to work, on our Affinity products – we literally live and breath it 24/7. This type of award just wants to make us raise our game even more, and we've got some really exciting updates coming next year, as well as setting ourselves the challenge of producing iOS versions with full feature parity with our desktop products. Affinity on an iPad Pro is going to be pretty special."

Learn more about Affinity Photo and its sister app Affinity Designer at the Affinity website.

