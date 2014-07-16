Charity exhibition lets you own limited-edition artwork from the world's best designers

Did you know the biggest killer of men under the age of 50 in the UK is suicide? It's a serious issue, and one that prolific streetwear brand AnyForty is looking to raise awareness of after losing a friend to suicide in 2011.

From 24-27 July, London's 5th Base Gallery will play host to the AnyForty Charity Group Show, where you'll find a stunning collection of limited-edition prints, T-shirts and sticker packs on sale at bargain prices – with all money raised going to British charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Justin Maller, Adrian Johnson, Robin Boyden, Radim Malinic (aka Brand Nu) and Tom Mac are among 27 extremely talented global artists who have donated their time and skills to create striking new artwork for the show.

"The artists have spent a lot of time really bringing their A-game," says AnyForty head honcho Al Wardle.

"People should come down for the chance to buy really affordable, limited-edition art by some of the world's best artists and illustrators. A3 prints for £20, tees for £25 and sticker packs for £10 – low prices made possible by all our brilliant event sponsors."

"If, through this show, we can raise more awareness for the Calm charity and let people know there are people they can talk to when feeling fed up then that's an incredibly great thing to happen."

Limited availability

Proceedings kick off with a launch party on Thursday 24 July at 6pm, with free live music and a pop-up bar courtesy of Shoreditch's Translate Bar. The AnyForty Charity Group Show will then be open everyday from 12 noon till 6pm.

After the event there will be a one-week window from July 28th until August 4th where all artwork will be available to buy on AnyForty.com on a print-to-demand availability.

"Once that window closes, the artwork will never be available again," says AnyForty head honcho Al Wardle.

"It's hard picking your favourite babies," he continues. "But if I had to, my favourite prints come down to the ones where the subject matter reminds me of happy memories of my youth: Travis Price's take on LL Cool J's 'Mama Said Knock You Out' – you'll have to come to the show to see it – Ohnoe's graffiti-wing-filled Dumbo, and Justin Maller's Jordan ode – again you'll have to come to the show to see it."

Some 77 per cent of all suicides recorded in the UK are young males. "These are shocking statistics, and this issue is something that needs to be raised," says Wardle. "CALM is doing a brilliant job. Dig deep to support a great charity and great cause by buying some great artwork!"

AnyForty is a British streetwear brand specialising in collaborative artist products. In its first six years the team have worked with the cream of the contemporary illustrator crop based everywhere from Melbourne to Montreal.

Don't miss the AnyForty Charity Group Show: Thursday 24 July until Sunday 27 July, at 5th base Gallery, 23 Heneage Street, Brick Lane, London, E1 5LJ.

