10 beautiful examples of bookmark design

A good bookmark can be invaluable, saving you precious time thumbing through the pages to find your place. But why settle for something plain?

These artists and designers have put their creative minds to reinventing the bookmark and have come up trumps. Check out these original and imaginative approaches to product design, and prepare to be inspired...

01. Literal bookmarks

These bookmarks take their inspiration from classic novels

Inspired by classic literature such as Moby Dick and 1984, Turkish designer Ethem Onur Bilgiç created this range of gorgeous bookmarks.

These bookmarks are lifting the literature from the pages

The impressive designs highlight important characters and the general feel of the book as a whole. This would certainly get us leafing through our favourite novels once again.

This bookmark by Greek design studio Mnm doubles as a business card

Greek Design studio Mnm created these cute and innovative bookmarks, which also function as menus and business cards, for a Cretan traditional restaurant in Athens. We love the original use of paper stock and bold design visuals on show here.

Igor Udeshlivy has created this matching set of book jackets and bookmarks

When looking for inspiration for a bookmark design, why not consider the obvious – the books themselves? Igor Udeshlivy designed this unique series of bookmarks in combination with bespoke jacket designs for classic novels. Each bookmark design works hand in hand with the themes and story lines of each book.

Each design meshes with the story lines of the specific book

Rafaela Paludo's quirky bookmark design riffs on the idea of reading glasses

This set of bookmarks by Brazilian designer Rafaela Paludo offers a quirky and visually innovative alternative to the normal approach to bookmark design. You can see more of her work on her portfolio site.

Juozas Urbonavicius made good use of pyrogrphy to create these original bookmark designs

Lithuanian designer Juozas Urbonavicius produced these beautiful and strikingly original examples of bookmark design using thin wood pieces and applying animal figures using a pyrogrphic technique.

Next page: more beautiful and inventive bookmarks