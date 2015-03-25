Minimal postcards celebrate classic movies

Wish you were here – without the flesh-eating dinosaurs

Some of the world's best loved movies take place in some of the most breath-taking environments – from Jurassic Park's stunning surroundings to Lord of the Rings' fiery offerings, it's easy to see why you'd want to take a holiday there. Minus the flesh-eating dinosaurs and Orcs, of course.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

The team over at MyPrint247 decided to celebrate some of these movies with the humble art of postcards. "Now internet access is available across the globe, the humble holiday postcard has fallen out of favour," they explain. "However, we’re still fans of them here at myprint!"

Showcasing the fictional destinations of Gotham City, Kings Landing, Mordor and more, the minimal postcards will no doubt delight hardcore fans of these cult classics. We're loving the blood stains on the Game of Thrones offering! Which one's your favourite?

Liked this? Read these!