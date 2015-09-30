Why design is fuelling a 'profound youth revolution'

Right now the stirrings of protest and social change are being felt around the world, from Bernie Sanders in the US to Jeremy Corbyn in the UK. But away from the news cameras, maybe more important social changes are taking places under our very noses.

"The most profound youth revolution I've seen in the last 10 years has been a graphical one," says Fred Deakin, professor of Interactive Digital Arts at the University of the Arts London.

"It's a very empowered revolution. It says, 'I don't need to go and get a job. I'm going to make my own stuff, I'm going to use my own talents and support myself. And screw you system.'"

Watch the movie

His incendiary words form the opening salvo in the trailer (above) for documentary film Made You Look, a film about creativity in the digital age and the graphic arts scene in the UK, featuring Antony Burrill, Kate Moross, Helen Musselwhite, Pete Fowler, Jon Burgerman and more.

Some of the well-known faces featured in the film

A must-see for creatives, the film will be screened at Design Manchester, an annual festival of talks, workshops, exhibitions, screenings, debates and more in the northern English metropolis.

The screening will take place on 18 October at 1500, followed by a Q&A with the film's makers.

Festival fever

And there's plenty more design goodness taking place in Manchester during the festival week of 14-21 October.

Highlights include 'Design How', an evening with some of the UK's greatest thinkers, creatives and doers such as IDEO, Territory Studio, Ben Terrett and Clive Grinyer, as well as 'Music How', which sees New Order's Stephen Morris (yes, that New Order) in conversation with Jon Drape and Luke Brainbridge.

Stephen Morris will discuss New Order's design sensibility

Elsewhere in the festival calendar you'll also find film screenings, art exhibitions, the Manchester Print Festival and talks from legends such as Ian 'Swifty' Swift.

You can find full details at the Design Manchester festival website.

