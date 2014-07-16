Sketchbook app gets new smart stylus for designers

We're big fans of Paper, the sketchbook productivity iPad app for designers, from US company FiftyThree (read our review). So we were overjoyed to see that it's now launched its smart stylus 'Pencil', which is optimised for use with the app, in Europe.

Available to buy from today from Amazon UK, Germany and France, Pencil comes in two models, 'Walnut' made from hardwood and 'Graphite' in brushed aluminium.

There are two standout features. Firstly, the app instantly knows whether it's your hand or Pencil touching the page, so you can rest your hand on the screen, and write and draw from any angle. Secondly, there's an eraser on the end of the stylus just like with a normal pencil, and it works with the app just like you'd expect.

There are no set-up hassles: thanks to the Bluetooth connection you just press to press Pencil's tip to the screen and you're off. FiftyThree is clearly expecting you to give it a lot of use, as an extra tip and eraser are included with your purchase.

The battery only needs to be recharged once a month, FiftyThree says, and this can be done via a USB port in under 90 minutes.

Pencil is available to buy from today from Amazon, at the retail price of £49.99 for Graphite and £64.99 for Walnut. Pencil is also available to buy from Amazon Germany and France for shipping across Europe.

Have you found a stylus that meets your needs? Tell us about it in the comments!