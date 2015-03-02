Wacom releases new touch-sensitive tablet

This new version of the Cintiq 13HD is touch-friendly

Looking for a new drawing tablet? Then you're spoiled for choice at the moment, with Wacom firing off new models left, right and centre. It's a matter of days since we gave you a first look at the new Companion 2 and Cintiq 27QHD tablets – the latter being touted as Wacom's best design yet. But already there's another device to consider, as the company releases the Cintiq 13HD touch.

The original, non-touch version of the Cintiq 13HD was launched in 2013, but this is a new version that works with the fingertips.

This means you can both draw and access shortcut commands via touch, through the device’s four customisable and application-specific ExpressKeys and Rocker Ring.

The touch-element is essentially the main difference from the 2013 version: it still comes with a Pro Pen, offering 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity, an adjustable stand optimised for use in a choice of four settings – flat, 22°, 35° and 50° – and a screen displaying 16.7 million colours.

Priced at £799.99, the Cintiq 13HD touch will be available 'early March' at Wacom’s eStore and other selected retailers.

