Learn to run design and content sprints

Design and content sprints are the key to bringing together product owners, designers, researchers, content strategists, and other disciplines into one tight-knit team. They’re a mix of content strategy, behavioural science, UX and more, in a process anyone can use.

Sprints make it possible to compress months of work into a week or less. Instead of waiting to find out if an idea will work, you can get early feedback from a design and content prototype. Teams can use sprints to look ahead at how things will work or break, based on audience reaction. And all without building fully featured, expensive products.

Steve Fisher, the founder of Canadian UX, content strategy and web technology consultancy the Republic of Quality, is an expert in design and content sprints, and we're thrilled he will be running a full-day workshop on this subject at Generate London on 20 September.

In it, you'll learn how to:

Get the right setup for a successful sprint. Who should be on your team? How should you structure the sprint? What prep work needs to be done?

Map out the sprint, set a vision with the end in mind, and dig deep into the problem you'll be solving

Sketch multiple solutions as a team

Create a storyboard and journey maps that guide prototype creation

Create a testable prototype (you can use code or not in this part!)

Do quick and useful user testing with your customers

For more on content sprints, check out our interview with Google Ventures' Braden Kowitz or watch the talk by his partners Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky at last year's Generate San Francisco conference:

Steve Fisher is featured in a five-page interview in the recent April issue of net magazine, and he will also give a keynote on how our projects can change the world for the better at Generate London.

If you buy a combined workshop and conference pass for the event, you will save £95! The other workshops feature Jaime Levy on UX strategy, Zell Liew on building scalable responsive components, as well as Anton & Irene on idea generation and the selling of the idea.

Other topics covered at Generate London include adaptive interfaces, web animations, accessibility, chatbots, and much more. Don't miss it!