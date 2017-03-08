Make a composite in Photoshop

Adobe is launching a new series of video tutorials today called Make It Now, which aims to outline how to create specific design projects using various Creative Cloud applications in 60 seconds or less.

Whether you're a beginner or just want a (very) quick refresher, these tutorials could be for you. The first four videos focus on Photoshop projects, from creating a promotional poster to making an animated GIF – and Adobe has given Creative Bloq visitors an exclusive first look before the official launch of Make It Now at 10am PST today!

This one-minute tutorial will show you how to make a composite – but if you want to delve a little deeper, read the ultimate guide to compositing images in Photoshop.

Like this? Read these: