Make a composite in Photoshop

Adobe is launching a new series of video tutorials today called Make It Now, which aims to outline how to create specific design projects using various applications in 60 seconds or less.
Whether you're a beginner or just want a (very) quick refresher, these tutorials could be for you. The first four videos focus on Photoshop projects, from creating a promotional poster to making an animated GIF – and Adobe has given Creative Bloq visitors an exclusive first look before the official launch of Make It Now at 10am PST today!
This one-minute tutorial will show you how to make a composite – but if you want to delve a little deeper, read the ultimate guide to compositing images in Photoshop.
