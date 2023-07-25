How to make a collage on Instagram

We live in an age where visual appeal reigns supreme, and having an aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed has become imperative. An Instagram collage is a great way to stand out from the crowd, and offers a form of artistic expression, letting you showcase diverse perspectives – all within a single frame.

Here, you’ll learn three easy methods for crafting picture-perfect collages on Instagram, both within Instagram, using the Layouts app or using third-party software.

If you want to download all your photos before you get started, see our how to download Instagram photos guide, or else mix things up by changing the font in your Insta bio.

01. Use Layout

To create beautiful collages, Instagram has a separate app, Layout. This app is preferable to creating within Instagram as it's easier to use and looks nicer, this method is definitely recommended if you have more than six photos.

01. Install Layout (Image: © Instagram) First of all, download the ‘Layout from Instagram’ app (available on Android and iOS). Open the Layout app and give it permission to access all images. It’ll directly open the gallery to select images for your collage. If you allow the app to access your camera, you can use the 'Photo Booth' feature to capture up to four images simultaneously and use them for a collage.

02. Select your photos and layout (Image: © Simran Doshi/Future/Instagram/Apple/Meta) Next, choose the images you want to include in your collage. Tap on the individual photo thumbnails to select images for your collage. You can pick up to nine images on Instagram’s Layout app. Once you’re done, you will see various layout options at the top of the screen. Just swipe left or right to browse through the different layouts available in the app. Tap the design you like to select it for further editing.

03. Customise your collage (Image: © Simran Doshi/Future/Instagram/Apple/Meta/UnitedUs) After choosing a format for your collage, you can further edit it. Tap any photo within the layout to resize it, swap it with another image, or mirror it. You can also tap the 'Shuffle' button to randomise the placement of the photos within the layout.

04. Edit and save your collage (Image: © Simran Doshi/Future/Instagram/Apple/Meta/UnitedUs) Once you are satisfied with the arrangement of your photos, download the image. Just tap the 'Save' button in the top-right corner of the screen, and your collage will appear in your device's photo gallery.

05. Share your collage (Image: © Simran Doshi/Future/Instagram/Apple/Meta/UnitedUs) After saving, you’ll get an option to share the image on Instagram, Facebook and more. To publish it directly to your Instagram account, tap the 'Instagram' button and select Stories or feed. You’ll automatically be redirected to the Instagram app for posting.

02. Use Instagram

It is possible to blend multiple photos into a Story directly on the Instagram app. This works for up to four images and unlike in the Layout app, you'll have to pinch to resize them yourself.

01. Create a new Story (Image: © Simran Doshi/Future/Instagram) Tap the + icon at the bottom centre of the screen to create a new story. On the screen where you choose your photo, swipe left to access the 'Layout' feature. You can also change the grid and select a different layout for your story collage. Note that you can only upload up to six images here.

02. Select photos (Image: © Simran Doshi/Future/Instagram/Depositphotos/Superunion) Choose the grid style for your collage. Then, select images from the gallery from the bottom-left corner of your screen. Note that when selecting photos from the gallery, you cannot edit them individually with this method. Alternatively, you can capture live images from your camera.

03. Finalise your collage (Image: © Simran Doshi/Future/Instagram/Depositphotos/Superunion) Once you are satisfied with your collage, tap the ‘✓’ button at the bottom of the screen. You can edit your Instagram Story further by adding text, filters and stickers. If you want to save the collage in your phone gallery, click on the circular icon containing three dots (on top-right of your screen) and select 'Save'. Once completed, tap 'Your Story' to share it as an Instagram Story with your followers.

03. Use third-party apps

For more advanced collage options, consider using third-party collage apps. Apps like Pic Collage and Canva offer many templates, customisation options and filters to create eye-catching collages for Instagram. Simply select the desired template, import your images and customise the layout and design to match your creative vision.

To go a step further, use professional photo editing software like Snapseed or Photoshop to create visually stunning collages for Instagram.