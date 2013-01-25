Matt Taylor's Penguin book cover designs

Book cover design can come in all shapes and forms and there's no doubt that Penguin is one of the forerunners when it comes to originality. Recently, the publisher asked illustrator Matt Taylor to design these stunning covers for it.

Matt Taylor is influenced by Americana comic illustration from the sixties and seventies

Based in the Brighton, Taylor is influenced by Americana inspired illustrations with a nod to the classic comic book art of the '50s and '60s. His previous clients include Adidas, The Guardian, Urban Outfitters, Wired, and Computer Arts magazine.

Being American editions, the books have only been available to buy in America. However, the folks at Penguin UK have decided that the illustrations should be used in the UK too. And rightly so, these covers are stunning!

You can purchase the books in America now

The books will be available to buy in the UK in the Spring. In the meantime, you can check out the rest of these cover designs as well as Matt's other illustration work on his website.

