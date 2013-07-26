Movies made minimal with illustrated alphabet

Scroll down to see the alphabet in its entirity

Design lovers often love movies too. What's more, they often love a good bit of typography too, so when we came across this illustrated movie alphabet from Doaly, it seemed that all our Christmas' had come at once. Depicting each movie title with an illustrated letter, there's something for everyone in here.

The task itself was named Project 26. Doaly set himself the task of creating 26 letters for 26 movies in 12 hours. The likes of Carrie, King Kong and The Godfather all get the illustrated treatment with subtle hints at their plots and happenings.

Creating the letters in under 12 hours is a huge feat in itself and if they can look this good after that short amount of time, we'd love to see what Doaly could do with a few more hours.

See more work from Doaly over on his website.

Like this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

The best free web fonts for designers

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

Which illustrated letter is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!