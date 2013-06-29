Topics

ImagineFX 138 workshop files and resources

By () ImagineFX  

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 138, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube channel.

You can also download a sample clip from James Gurney’s training video, Portraits in the Wild, which we review in the magazine.

Workshop files

Visualising the queen of fairies
Download resources
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Make a concept with identity
Download resources

Develop a strong lighting scheme
Download resources

Bringing fantasy portraits to life
Download resources

Create a card art character
Download resources
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Scumbling and glazing tips
Download resources

Painting Hellboy in a new light
Download resources

Glazing over an underpainting
Download resources

Download all workshop files

Q&A section

Photoshop's Blending modes
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Painter's Paper textures
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Watercolours in Painter
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Colour palette in Photoshop
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from James Gurney's instructional video, Portraits in the Wild, or watch it on our YouTube channel.

See more ImagineFX articles

Topics

ImagineFX