One of the most important things for a creative is downtime and, for many, this includes spending time with pets. But did you know that your preference of pet can reveal a lot about your personality?

According to this bright and bold infographic from the team at Pet Supplies, if you're a dog person you're more likely to be extrovert and if prefer cats you're more likely to be creative. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below.

[via DesignTaxi]

