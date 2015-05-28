120 tips for being a successful graphic designer

Cristian Eres, a graphic designer and illustrator from Valencia, Spain, has published an illustrated book on Behance aimed at graphic designers called 'The Pocketbook'. The book was created in collaboration with Spanish illustrators CranioDsgn and Grace García Salcedo, using Adobe Creative Cloud apps Photoshop and Illustrator.

The Pocketbook has a creative commons license and while it's targeted at graphic designers and fellow illustrators, Eres hopes it will be of interest to all types of designers.

You'll find The Pocketbook on Behance.

