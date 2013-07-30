Innovative 2013 logo design for New Orleans Privateers

Designed by Joe Bosack & Co., the new logo for the New Orleans Privateers is described as "the most aggressive-looking version of the logo in the school's history."

The design was unveiled over a nine-day social media campaign in which Facebook users were asked to 'Piece Together the Privateer'.

"Our logo is the primary visual aspect of our brand," director of athletics Derek Morel says, "which, along with our Southland Conference affiliation, institutional mission and championship culture, is an extension of our athletics identity. We are focused on building a brand which is representative of our university, our students, our alumni and our great city."

The completed project is derived from months of focus groups held at the university, which included everyone from coaches and student-athletes to campus admissions representatives and marketing team.