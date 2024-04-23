Adobe Illustrator to get Photoshop's most popular AI tools

By Georgia Coggan
published

Generative Fill and Generative Expand are coming to vector.

We're at Adobe MAX London, where Adobe has just announced the expansion of Generative AI in Illustrator. This will bring new tools such as Generative Expand (you'll know of this from Photoshop) and updates to existing ones, such as Generative Recolor.

Generative AI was brought to Illustrator last year, after being announced at Adobe Max 2023. Though the tools were met with a mixed reception and some trepidation from graphic designers, Adobe remains clear that any AI integration is meant to supplement and support your workflow, not replace it. And for this aim, Adobe is storming ahead, listening to designers about what is genuinely useful for them.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

Related articles