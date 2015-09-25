The 100 greatest video games revealed

Order your copy today!

Future, the publisher behind Creative Bloq, also produces Edge, a high-end magazine that's known as the Bible of the videogames industry. And they've just released a beautiful looking special edition, The 100 Greatest Videogames.

Consisting of 212 pages and wrapped with a foil-embossed cover, this limited-edition volume counts down the 100 videogames that deserve to be in your collection, from old favourites such as Tetris to modern-day masterpieces such as Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

With editorial contributions from the industry's most renowned writers, each entry also features full-page artwork showcasing the visual design of the world's best videogames.

How the list was made

"In compiling the list, we worked to simple criteria," explains Edge magazine's Tony Mott.

"All formats – console, PC, portable, coin-op, touchscreen – were eligible; we could include only a single entry from any series that features straight-up sequels; and each game had to stand up today rather than making the cut for reasons of nostalgia or historic significance. The result is a collection of modern classics that must not be missed."

The 100 Greatest Videogames can be ordered online here, and will be available to buy in UK newsagents on September 26th at £11.99.