15 incredible photos of Disney characters in real-world settings

Here at Creative Bloq we're fascinated by the artistic possibilities of miniatures – most recently, this brilliant street art on the theme of homelessness. And being big fans of the House of Mouse as well, we can't get enough of these specially commissioned shots by macro photographer Kurt Moses.

He's been working with Disney in general and their Disney Infinity characters in particular, to promote the launch of Baymax from Big Hero 6 today. In this brilliant series, he takes some of the best-loved Disney characters, places them in unusual situations across the USA and photographs them in his signature style.

Moses uses a fish eye lens and shallow depth of field, enabling him to capture the characters clearly but with a dreamy, out-of-focus background. He and his wife travelled the country to find the perfect setting for each scenario, mindful of factors such as angles, lighting, background and composition. You can see the results below, as we reveal how and where each image was created...

01. Mr Incredible hits the car wash

Location : Lil'DogCar and Pet Wash, Two Harbors, Minnesota

Props : bucket, towel, suds

Materials: dish soap, bucket, paint, wire, cotton fabric, glue, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

02. Rapunzel lets her hair down on deserted ledge

Location : Leif Ericson Park, Duluth, Minnesota

Prop : artificial hair

Materials: doll hair, glue, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

03. Sorcerer Mickey stares down a broomstick in a park

Location : Schiffman Fountain, St. Paul, Minnesota

Prop : broom and buckets

Materials: sticks and coconut hair, clay, balsa wood, paint, gaffer tape, glue, Nikon DF DSLR

04. Aladdin rides his magic carpet by the Palace Fountains

Location : HeffelfingerFountain, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Prop : dollhouse rug

Materials: tin foil, wires, glue, tape, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

05. Barbossa and Jack Sparrow survey the horizon

Location : Historic Guard Rail (1939), Gooseberry Falls State Park, Minnesota

Materials: glue, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

06. Elsa from Frozen tells a wolf to let it go

Location : Ancient Lava Flow Rock Formation, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Minnesota

Props : Ice cubes, toy wolf

Materials: hammer (to crush ice), paint, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

07. Merida ventures into the woods

Location : River View Trail, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Minnesota

Prop : plastic bear

Materials: glue, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

08. Wreck-it-Ralph pulls the plug

Location : Adventure Zone, Duluth, Minnesota

Prop : electrical wires

Materials: wires, glue, flashlight, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

09. "I know what we're going to do today – visit the Minnesota State Fair!"

Location : Minnesota State Fair, St Paul, Minnesota

Prop : admission ticket

Materials: glue, state fair ticket, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

10. Baymax prepares to take to the skies of New York

Location : Union Square, New York, New York

Materials: flashlight, glue, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

11. Lone Ranger and Tonto keep watch in the wild west

Location : The Foundry Home Goods, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Props : old wooden crate, vintage toy rail tracks

Materials: screw driver, hammer, pliers, glue, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

12. Davy Jones swims with the fishes in underwater tank

Location : Amazing Grace Bakery & Café, Duluth, Minnesota

Materials: Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

13. Lightning McQueen and Holley Shiftwell race through the streets of New York

Location : Times Square, New York, New York

Materials: Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

14. Maleficent looks magnificent in this fireplace

Location : Historic Campground Shelter (1937-38), Gooseberry Falls State Park, Minnesota

Prop : fire with green flame

Materials: Boric acid and methanol, flashlight, tin foil, lighter, glue, Nikon DF DSLR,Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

15. Buzz Lightyear prepares for takeoff

Location : Historic Pump House (1940), Gooseberry Falls State Park, Minnesota

Props : space ship, hammer, nails, blueprint

Materials: balsa wood, tin foil, wires, modelingclay, nails, glue, blue print, gaffer tape, Nikon DF DSLR, Sigma 15mm f2.8 lens

Images: © Kurt Moses and Disney

Have you seen a great example of the use of miniatures in photography? Let us know in the comments below!