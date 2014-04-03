Street artist's tiny people raise awareness of homelessness

This street art project aims to highlight the plights of the magazine vendors

Launching in 1991, The Big Issue is a magazine sold by homeless and long-term unemployed people in the UK. Working with around 2000 individuals offering them the opportunity to earn a legitimate income, the magazine are very clear that their vendors are not beggars. We've featured them in our best magazine covers round-up and are avid supporters of their cause.

However, vendors often feel 'invisible' to the public and that's where street artist Roy's People comes in. Thirty of Roy's People have been dotted all over the streets of Covent Garden. Tagged alongside each of the little characters will be their story, which is also a real snapshot from the life story of a Big Issue vendor.

It's a brilliant example of inspiring street art that really sets out to make a difference to these hard working people and their situations. An inventive and creative project that we're sure will get the attention it thoroughly deserves.

Find out more about the project over on the Big Issue website.

