The 10 most Instagrammable places in the world

Instagrammable places draw in the travellers and tourists like nothing else. Because what's the point of jetting off to exotic locations if you don't take pictures to share on Instagram? After all, the photo and video sharing social network is one of the most popular ways for creatives to record (and brag about) their adventures abroad.

It's unsurprising really. With its array of filters and effects, Instagram is the perfect tool to make your incredible snaps look even better. To make your feed even more appealing and unique, take a look at our guide to how to change your font in Instagram, and our roundup of the best VSCO filters.

But if you're stuck on where to travel to next, fear not. We've rounded up some of the best places in the world that are packed with Insta-worthy locations.

This list takes into account the findings from Big Seven Travel, who analysed the amount of hashtags used per destination. So you can rest assured that these really are some of the most Instagrammable places in the world.

01. Sydney, Australia

A post shared by 📧Urbanandstreet@gmail.com (@urbanandstreet) A photo posted by on on Jan 6, 2019 at 2:54am PST

If you can stretch to a trip to the land down under, you'll be in the most Instagrammable country on the planet. And where better to spend you time than in Sydney? With the Sydney Opera House, Wedding Cake Rock, and Bondi Beach, there are plenty of amazing sights just waiting to be photographed.

02. Hong Kong

A post shared by Victor Cheng (@veeceecheng) A photo posted by on on Sep 24, 2018 at 7:02am PDT

Famous for its towering sky-scrapers, bustling business district, and vibrant food scene, Hong Kong is an unmissable destination that deserves a place on your bucket list. The Special Administrative Region of China is also the second most Instagrammed place in the world, so you're in good company when you start taking photos.

03. Kyoto, Japan

Dreams do come true 🙏🏻 . . Fushimi Inari Shrine ⛩ sakuraxdreaming A photo posted by @sakuraxdreaming on Jul 23, 2019 at 3:04am PDT

While the capital of Japan, Tokyo, is seen as a modern and bustling metropolis, Kyoto is a more traditional place to unwind. The former capital is home to a tranquil bamboo forest, more temples than you can shake a chopstick at, and the famous red gates of the Fushimi Inari Shrine. You'll need to be patient if you want to get a clean photo here, though.

04. Taipei, Taiwan

If you're looking for a trip with amazing night markets, stunning architecture, and a diverse array of culture to take in, Taipei is the place for you. The capital of Taiwan is a popular destination with Instagrammers thanks to its range of photogenic hotspots, so be sure to check it out.

05. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Even if you just take a short trip to the Dutch capital you'll be overwhelmed with Instagram-worthy sights. From windmills, and gardens bursting with tulips, to the amazing Oude Kerk, you'll be spoilt for choice. Maybe steer clear of snapping the Red Light District though unless you want your account to get suspended.

06. New York City, United States

If you want to fill up your Instagram page with iconic sites, book a trip to New York City. It's got the big hitters like the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park to make your followers green with envy, but there are plenty of lesser-known gems to be found if you go off the beaten track.

07. Vancouver, Canada

Another unbelievable photo of the city we love Vancouver Events A photo posted by @passport.vancouver on Jul 22, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Canada's a big place home to lots of Instagrammable locations, but Vancouver stands apart from the rest thanks to its eye-catching contrast of scenic views and sprawling cityscapes. And with a thriving arts scene to check out, creatives are sure to love it.

08. Cape Town, South Africa

#Repost @sean_patrick_higgins Cape Town in winter. ☔❤️😍 #lovecapetown lovecapetown A photo posted by @lovecapetown on Jul 23, 2019 at 3:35am PDT

Thanks to its epic natural beauty and clifftop views, Cape Town is a playground for Instagram users. Will you start at the dramatic Cape Point? Or perhaps you'll hold out for a striking sun set at Kloof Corner? Either way, you'll get some stunning Instagram photos that will see the likes rolling in.

09. Mumbai, India

Multicultural Mumbai is home to 20 million people, so be prepared to get stuck in and sniff out the best views for your Instagram account. If you don't know where to start, safe bets are the iconic Gateway of India, or the Vipassana Pagoda. If you're after a souvenir, you could also head on over to the Chor Bazaar, which is home to Instagram Stories just waiting to happen.

10. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai is one of the most spectacular places you could hope to visit thanks to its skyscraper-filled skyline, lively nightlife, and surrounding artificial islands. This makes it the prime location for Instagrammable photos. Just make sure you leave some time to take advantage of its luxury shopping opportunities.

