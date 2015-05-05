This new mood board app could beat Pinterest at its own game

Could Thoughtflow be the app to provide you with the inspiration you need?

Mood boards are an essential tool in the designer's armoury, and there are a number of apps available to the creative community battling it out to be the go-to inspiration tool for designers and illustrators. Thoughtflow is the latest app that aims to inspire. But, as creator Leon Wee explains, it's different from all the other alternatives out there.

"A lot of creative apps take the approach of sketching, or designing something. Thoughtflow differs in that it comes in earlier in that process, while you’re still staring at the blank page," explains creator Leon Wee. "It's made to get ideas going before you even know what you’re looking for."

"Sites like Pinterest are great for scrapbooking inspiration, but Thoughtflow is made for exploring them. Its main focus is to start ideas, track them, and keep them coming." Starting with any word or image, you'll be presented with colours, emotions, politics or any other number of themes. Have a go and see for yourself.

