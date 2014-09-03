20 illustrators you must follow on Pinterest

There's lots and lots of brilliant illustration work on image-sharing network Pinterest. But what inspires the illustrators themselves?

We've scanned the network for some of the best illustrators for you to follow and get a sneak peek into where they get their sources of inspiration from...

Ukrainian illustrator Antonina Aleksandrova uses oil, acrylic and watercolours for her poster and ad illustrations, and you can see the inspiration for her tools and artwork across her 24 Pinterest boards. A particular favourite is her board on children's book illustrations – a collection of colour…

If you're a fan of Italian illustrator David Sossella, then make sure you follow all of his boards. Sossella uses Pinterest to categorise and showcase his work, from isometric illustrations to his beautifully intricate pencil drawings.

Minneapolis-based Llew Mejia showcases her passion for both illustration and textile design on her Pinterest boards, as well as her more personal tastes in books, furniture and even cats! A good account to pick-n-mix from, according to your own interests.

Fan of UK illustrator Nate Kitch? Then definitely check out his extensive Pinterest account, which comprises his own illustrative work, as well as for boards dedicated to geometry, architecture and even 'Aquanaughts & Divers'! With over 1,500 pins, there's loads of great stuff to help inspire you.

From vintage posters to gardens to a board dedicated to his dog, Ernie, Dave Calver's Pinterest is an eclectic mix of his various interest and passions. His 'Oddball' board is definitely worth a follow if you're intrested in seeing some of the internet's more bizarre graphic images!

If you're a fan of contemporary design, then make sure you follow Patrick Hruby's Pinterest boards. With distinctive work, bold in colour, and having worked for major clients including AT&T and Coca-Cola, his boards ooze a certain geometric coolness.

UK based illustration agency Handsome Frank represents a number of well-known artists, including Jean Jullien, Stephen Cheetham and Sarah Maycock. Each board acts as an online portfolio, showcasing each individual's work, as well as boards dedicated to Handsome Frank's work as an agency. A really great Pinterest account to follow as a whole, or to explore and follow specific boards.

He may only have one board, but well-known artist, product designer, animator and illustrator Jeremey Ville has nearly 1,500 followers. He uses the board 'Studio JeremyVille' as a portfolio, showcasing his ever-colourful and funny characters.

Brighton-based Will Scobie's approach to illustration plays with the idea of the continuous line, whilst maintaining a graphic simplicity and communicating an idea through a playful and optimistic perspective. And his superb Pinterest board's got almost 450K followers, so he must be doing something right...

Designer and illustrator Samuel Ho uses his Pinterest account to showcase his own work, as well as collate inspiration for products, style and books to read. Another account still in its infancy but well worth a follow.

As the man explains himself in his Pinterest bio, "If I were a curator...", Peter Gutierrez's Pinterest account is a collection of all his passions and sources of inspiration. With boards ranging from architecture to packaging to effects, there's lots of great stuff to get stuck into.

Parisian graphic designer and illustrator Yo Az uses his Pinterest to showcase his intricate and colourful drawings across three boards: illustration, print & posters and electro animals. A great source of inspiration for those of you particularly with a passion for pattern design.

The Pinterest account of graphic design and illustration studio Atelier Olschinsky profiles the work of the studio's two founders, Peter Olschinsky and Verena Weiss. We particularly like the board dedicated to nevertheless magazine, created by Olschinsky and Weiss and covering art, design, illustration, fashion and photography.

Inspired by "death and black metal music and worldwide mythologies", self-taught illustrator Ludovic Cordelières has created intricate music covers, posters, flyers and web design. His 10 boards showcase the wide range of his work.

This Cape Town-based art collective includes a long list of illustrators, typographers, animators and graphic designers. Check out their extensively populated Pinterest board for examples of their own work, as well as boards dedicated to typography, fan art, illustration and stuff that 'made us laugh'.

An illustrator with a love for nature, illustrator Eunike Nugroho uses watercolours to create beautifully delicate designs. Her Pinterest boards highlight her work, as well as sources of inspiration from other artists in the fields of digital, fashion illustration, nature photography and children's books.

Mexican-Cuban-American illustrator and designer Orlando Arocena may only have three boards but they're populated with his beautifully-detailed and colourful drawings. If you're into superhero comic-style art, 'My vector work' is definitely a board to follow.

Russian illustration Yeka Has pens colourful character designs and illustrations, drawing on the themes of fun, joy, food and the microcosm. We particularly like her 'Objects' board, which shows her trainer designs, t-shirt designs and even a brilliant cake design!

Whether you're into hair and fashion, photography and food or music videos, Tatiana Arocha has a board you'll love. This talented Colombian-born, Brooklyn-based designer and illustrator has created art, music videos and exhibitions for lots of enviable client list, and her Pinterest account is definitely a great source of inspiration.

The infamous Stanley Chow, highly respected and ever in-demand, is a brilliant illustrator to follow on Pinterest. If you're a fan of his work, make sure you sign-up to his illustrations board, as well as 'nice photos', which contains a very hilarious image of Daniel Craig...

Words: Natalie Brandweiner

After writing about social media marketing for two and a half years in her previous role, Natalie Brandweiner decided to practice what she’d preached and joined the wonderful world of social media management for ThirtyThree.