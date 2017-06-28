This firm's straight-talking contract cuts through the BS

Legal contracts aren't often an entertaining read (how many of us have just blindly clicked 'I Agree' when updating our iTunes account?). However a watertight agreement that meets the 10 contract commandments is the foundation of a good working relationship between a design agency and a client.

Sifting through confusing legal jargon can be a chore for creatives eager to get on with a project though, so Chicago-based design firm Segura has decided to go back to basics with its no-nonsense contract. The tongue-in-cheek agreement, called the Segura 'I Am' project, focuses on the practical side of things by hammering home that designers need money to work. You would've thought that would be common knowledge by now, surely?

The project is intended to be a bit of fun and represents Segura's focus on creating quality work. We're sure lots of designers would love to use such a up-front contract, but in the meantime you'll have to content yourself by reading the most straight-talking agreement you'll ever see below.