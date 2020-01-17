Artist's illustrations of TV home floor plans are weirdly fascinating

Anyone who is remotely interested in houses will know the value of a good floor plan. And anyone who is remotely interested in TV shows will probably enjoy the beautiful floor plans created by interior designer Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde, who illustrates the houses inhabited by characters in popular shows and films.

These floor plans of abodes featured in the likes of Mad Men, The Simpsons, The Flintstones, Sex and the City, Girls and White Collar are fascinating for the shows' fans – not least because some reveal rooms you can't ever remember seeing (more on that later). They also reveal an interesting area of character design that you may not have considered. If you're creating a character, do you always think about where they might live? How will their home reflect their personality?

Lizarralde's prints reveal that the shows' creators have certainly thought this through. But there are some elements that may surprise you. Below are some of our favourite floor plans from Lizarralde, who goes by the name Nikneuk on DeviantArt.

This Mad Man's apartment centres around his iconic living room (Image credit: Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde)

Don Draper from Mad Men's apartment is actually kind of massive. There are three toilets. Naturally, in the show, we see him mostly in the bedroom, lounging in his living room, or occasionally looking pensive at his desk.

Do you recognise the room on rear right-hand corner of the ground floor? (Image credit: Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde)

The Simpsons' house is also bigger than you might think. In fact, it's so big that some people on Twitter were surprised by the inclusion of some of the downstairs rooms (on the right of the floor plan), saying that they didn't recognise them. But this being Twitter, people were quick to jump in with an explanation (see below).

The Simpsons place is not quite as stylish as Draper's gaff (apart from those carrot curtains in the kitchen, which we wish we could see more of). Not surprisingly, there are quite a lot of comfy chairs.

Which friendly bunch live in these apartments? (Image credit: Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde)

One of Lizarralde's Friends floor plans shows two apartments: there's Chandler and Joey's place, pictured next to Monica and Rachel's. We love how he's combined the two, seeing as they all basically live together anyway. (As a side note, we'd like to see how the apartments changed when the girls swapped with the boys.)

It's also clear when you see the apartments side by side which one is bigger, plus fans of the show will delight in picking out several details, including the boys' chairs and entertainment unit, the window seat in the girls' apartment (where Rachel sits looking at the rain feeling sad about Ross), and Monica's secret closet/cupboard of shame.

If you would like to see more of Lizarralde's work, or buy one of his prints for your own home, visit his Etsy shop.

