Jony Ive designs stunning one-off iPad Pro

Unique colours and laser-etching mark out this very special iPad Pro

The Apple Design Team led by Jonathan Ive has designed a unique collection of iPad Pro 12.9-inch, Apple Pencil and leather accessories in custom one-off colours. The special edition collection is to be auctioned off to raise funds for the new Design Museum in Kensington, London.

Jony Ive has a long-standing link to the Design Museum: he demonstrated a prototype mobile phone there in 1990, long before he started working for Apple, and he was winner of the museum's first 'Designer of the Year' award in 2003 for the iMac.

The iPad Pro housing and the band on the Pencil have both been anodised with a custom dye, while the blue Smart Cover is crafted from a soft French leather and lined with a specially selected suede. The orange cover for Apple Pencil is made from a fine grain Italian calf leather.

These products are editions of one, designed exclusively to support the Design Museum event. 'Edition 1 of 1' has been laser etched on the back surface of the iPad and the interior surface of the Smart Cover.

The collection is estimated to raise between £10-15,000 at the auction, which is to be held at Phillips, Berkeley Square on 28 April with public viewing between 22-28 April. Find out more about the auction here.