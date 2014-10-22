Get beautiful scroll effects with this smooth new jQuery plugin

jQuery can make the web faster, more accessible and also – thanks to a new plugin called pagePiling.js – even more beautiful and engaging.

When deployed, pagePiling.js makes pages scroll smoothly into view. That's nothing new. What's endearing is how pagePiling creates the feeling that a site is actually a stack of pages. Navigation feels like you're taking card off a deck of playing cards.

The plugin is eminently configurable, each page in the pile is awarded its own URL, and it supports old browsers including IE8 and Opera 12. pagePiling.js also supports full screen video pages.

You can download pagePiling.js from Github and its maker, Alvaro Trigo, has blogged some handy technical documentation.

Words: Martin Cooper