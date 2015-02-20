Guess the movie from the Lego scene

Here at Creative Bloq, we're inspired by many things. But Lego and movies are definitely among our favourite subjects. So, when we came across these awesome movie scenes recreated in Lego, we couldn't not feature them on the site.

The awesome Lego creations were put together separately by film fan Alex Eylar and master modeler Warren Elsmore. Here, we've picked a combination of their individual work, featuring 10 Lego movie scenes and put them into this quiz. Question is, how many movies can you correctly identify?

Let us know how you get on in the comments box below...

All images courtesy of Alex Eylar and Warren Elsmore.

