iPad Black Friday deals have arrived, as low as $199 – these are the only ones you should be interested in: LIVE

I've been covering this event for 5 years and these are some of the best discounts I've seen.

It's officially Black Friday, and my seventh year covering the big retail event. And though it's early hours into it, I'm already seeing some excellent discounts across the iPad range, with the lowest price ever being hit across almost every iPad model.

If I had to choose just one iPad deal to recommend I'd probably go for the $100 off the iPad Air (M2, 2024) at Amazon, which is a great offer seeing as this iPad is so new, bringing the price down to $799 for the 256GB version.

Apple iPad (2022)
Lowest price
Apple iPad (2022): was US$349 now US$259 at Amazon

Save $90: This is not only the lowest price in 30 days but the lowest price ever. This standard iPad comes with 64GB and WiFi and an A14 Bionic Chip. We gave this iPad 2022 four stars when we reviewed it.

Price check: Best Buy – $279

Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024)
Next step
Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024): was US$899 now US$799 at Amazon

Save $100: This offer is on the 13-inch Air that comes with 256GB – and it's $100 off. This iPad has an M2 chip and will be more than powerful enough for most people. It's nice and light, too.

Price check: Best Buy – $799

Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024)
Best for pros
Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024): was US$999 now US$849 at Amazon

Save $150: This is a big deal on a super-powerful iPad – and there's currently a free coupon saving you $50 at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record low of $849. That's for the 256GB version with WiFi

Price check: Apple – $999 | Best Buy – $899

Apple iPad (2021)
Bargain price
Apple iPad (2021): was US$329 now US$199.99 at Best Buy

Save $130: This iPad is a bit older, and won't work with the new Apple Pencil Pro, for example (nor will the next iPad up). It's still a very worthy piece of kit though, and is ideal for light creative work and browsing/streaming.

Price check: Walmart – $244

Apple iPad mini (2024)
Most portable
Apple iPad mini (2024): was US$499 now US$459 at BHPhoto

Save $50: The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's money off the weightier options too.

Price check: Best Buy – $469

Apple iPad (2022)
Great deal
Apple iPad (2022): was £499 now £437.69 at very.co.uk

Save £61.31: This standard iPad comes with WiFi and 256GB memory. It's a decent size at 10.9-inches and is our ecommerce editor's pick of the iPads. We gave this iPad 2022 four stars when we reviewed it.

Price check: Amazon – £437.69

Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024)
Best for pros
Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024): was £999 now £934.97 at Amazon

Save £64.03: There are various discounts available on the M4 iPad Pro on Amazon, this one is on the 11-inch 246GB WiFi version with standard glass. Artists may want to pay more for nano-texture glass.

Price check: Currys – £999

Apple iPad (2021)
Bargain price
Apple iPad (2021): was £309 now £259 at Amazon

Save £50: This offer is on the 64GB WiFi version of the 9th generation iPad. It's a bit older, but this is still a capable tablet and is great for streaming/browsing or light creative work.

Price check: Amazon – £399 for WiFi and Cellular

Apple iPad mini (2024)
Most portable
Apple iPad mini (2024): was £499 now £467.97 at Amazon

Save £31.03 The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's 7% off the 246GB version as well.

Price check: Very – £479

Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro: was US$129 now US$109 at Amazon

Save $20: This is the most recent and most advanced stylus, and it's specifically for the iPad Pro and most recent iPad Air. It has a squeeze gesture control and haptic feedback, so it's great for digital artists.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio:

Save $50: The iPad 10th Gen is compatible with its very own Magic Keyboard. Called the Folio, it's converts the standard iPad into a laptop, and it's a beautifully designed bit of kit. Thing is, it's also usually $250, so this deal bringing it under $200 is great.

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was US$29 now US$24 at Amazon

Save $5: AirTags are great to pop in a bag that carries your iPad, to make sure that if you momentarily loose your bag, and your iPad isn't coming up in Find My, it'll be easy to retrieve. And they're a team favourite!

You might be wondering which iPad to go for – and you'd be right to wonder. The three models are very different, and have different purposes. Stand by and I'll tell you all about it...

