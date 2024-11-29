Live
iPad Black Friday deals have arrived, as low as $199 – these are the only ones you should be interested in: LIVE
I've been covering this event for 5 years and these are some of the best discounts I've seen.
It's officially Black Friday, and my seventh year covering the big retail event. And though it's early hours into it, I'm already seeing some excellent discounts across the iPad range, with the lowest price ever being hit across almost every iPad model.
If I had to choose just one iPad deal to recommend I'd probably go for the $100 off the iPad Air (M2, 2024) at Amazon, which is a great offer seeing as this iPad is so new, bringing the price down to $799 for the 256GB version.
In the UK, the deals aren't quite as dramatic, but I wouldn't say no to £31 off the brand new iPad mini at Amazon, which is now £569.
Below you'll see my roundup of the best Black Friday iPad deals I've found so far this sales period. I'll be checking in on these regularly to check they're still live and will also be keeping an eye out for any extra ones that appear as the day goes on. Below that, you can find live updates where I report on deals as and when they come in. To find the best deals for you, I use our dedicated price checker, scour various retailers across the US and UK and make sure I compare prices across retailers to find the best offers available. I also use tools like CamelCamelCamel to check price history, which I use to predict whether this is the lowest an iPad will fall or whether it may drop further
If you're still not sure which iPad is right for you, I recommend checking out our iPad generations guide. And if you want more Apple kit, then don't miss our MacBook Black Friday blog.
Quick links US
- Browse all iPads on Amazon US
- Browse all iPads at Walmart US
- iPad (2022):
$349$259 at Amazon
- iPad Air (M2, 2024):
$899$799 at Amazon
- iPad Pro (M4, 2024):
$999$849 at Amazon
- iPad mini (2024):
$499$459 at B&H Photo
Quick links UK
- Browse all iPads on Amazon UK
- Browse all iPads at Very
- iPad (2022):
£499£437.69 at Very
- iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024):
£999£934.97 at Amazon
- iPad Air (M2, 2024):
£799£779 at Currys
- iPad mini (2024):
£499£467.97 at Amazon
iPad deals US
Save $90: This is not only the lowest price in 30 days but the lowest price ever. This standard iPad comes with 64GB and WiFi and an A14 Bionic Chip. We gave this iPad 2022 four stars when we reviewed it.
Price check: Best Buy – $279
Save $100: This offer is on the 13-inch Air that comes with 256GB – and it's $100 off. This iPad has an M2 chip and will be more than powerful enough for most people. It's nice and light, too.
Price check: Best Buy – $799
Save $150: This is a big deal on a super-powerful iPad – and there's currently a free coupon saving you $50 at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record low of $849. That's for the 256GB version with WiFi
Save $130: This iPad is a bit older, and won't work with the new Apple Pencil Pro, for example (nor will the next iPad up). It's still a very worthy piece of kit though, and is ideal for light creative work and browsing/streaming.
Price check: Walmart – $244
Save $50: The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's money off the weightier options too.
Price check: Best Buy – $469
iPad deals UK
Save £61.31: This standard iPad comes with WiFi and 256GB memory. It's a decent size at 10.9-inches and is our ecommerce editor's pick of the iPads. We gave this iPad 2022 four stars when we reviewed it.
Price check: Amazon – £437.69
Save £64.03: There are various discounts available on the M4 iPad Pro on Amazon, this one is on the 11-inch 246GB WiFi version with standard glass. Artists may want to pay more for nano-texture glass.
Price check: Currys – £999
Save £50: This offer is on the 64GB WiFi version of the 9th generation iPad. It's a bit older, but this is still a capable tablet and is great for streaming/browsing or light creative work.
Price check: Amazon – £399 for WiFi and Cellular
Save £31.03 The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's 7% off the 246GB version as well.
Price check: Very – £479
To go with your new iPad
Save $20: This is the most recent and most advanced stylus, and it's specifically for the iPad Pro and most recent iPad Air. It has a squeeze gesture control and haptic feedback, so it's great for digital artists.
Save $50: The iPad 10th Gen is compatible with its very own Magic Keyboard. Called the Folio, it's converts the standard iPad into a laptop, and it's a beautifully designed bit of kit. Thing is, it's also usually $250, so this deal bringing it under $200 is great.
Save $5: AirTags are great to pop in a bag that carries your iPad, to make sure that if you momentarily loose your bag, and your iPad isn't coming up in Find My, it'll be easy to retrieve. And they're a team favourite!
LIVE: Latest Updates
You might be wondering which iPad to go for – and you'd be right to wonder. The three models are very different, and have different purposes. Stand by and I'll tell you all about it...
Hiya! It's CB editor here Georgia, taking over from Beren for a while. I own the M2 Pro iPad and I use it everyday for sketching, streaming and photo editing. I use it with the Apple Pencil 2 and a magic keyboard.
Besides my personal use, I've been covering iPad deals for years now – and have an encyclopaedic knowledge of the price history.
Once you've got your new iPad, I highly advise you get a protective screen for it – especially if you're a digital artist.
The best iPad screen protectors, like Astropad's Rock, Paper, Pencil, double up as a matte surface that offers the artist 'bite' with their stylus – mimicking the feel of drawing on paper.
I posted about Procreate last week, but it warrants repeating... if you work in 3D, you'll hopefully be aware of Procreate Dreams (and Procreate, the 2D software). They're both some of our favourite digital art softwares out there. and Procreate Dreams just got a nod for Best iPad App of the year at the Apple App Store App of the Year awards.
We gave it a perfect 5/5 star review last year when it came out. So, if you get the iPad deal you're looking for, and you're willing to spend $19.99 / £19.99 on it, I highly recommend you getting the app and having a play.
I've used and owned all of the iPad generations at one time or other, and each one is really good for specific users. For me, the entry level iPad and the iPad Air are the most relevant to my type of content creation and consumption (though the Pro is excellent for gaming).
But then, there's quite a difference between the 9th and 10th Gen of the classic iPad. If you want a family tab that will pass through hands (and whatever is on those hands!), for video watching and browsing, there's no better option that the 9th.
But if you want more – options for digital art, bit of gaming and a much nicer display – then the 10th could be for you. And right now Amazon has it down from $349 to $259. Well worth a look!
iPad (10th Gen):
$349 $259 at Amazon
We do go on about Amazon a lot – and for good reason. It's a huge retailer who is often able to provide the biggest discounts online. However, that's not always the case...
If you want the latest 13-inch iPad Pro, the best price is currently at Best Buy, where it's down from $1,299 to $1,099. This is the lowest price we've seen for the larger version of this year's M4-chipped tablet. It's the 256GB version.
- iPad Pro 13 (M4, 2024):
$1,299$1,099 at Best Buy
As I've noted in the intro, the most recent 7th generation iPad mini, which was only released on 23 October, is already seeing a discount. It's down from $499 to $449 over at Amazon.
We gave the new mini a an excellent review, praising the performance of the A17 Pro chip and the drawing experience with Apple Pencil Pro.
- New 2024 iPad mini: was $499 now $449.99 at Amazon
Good morning deals hunters. I'm Beren, Creative Bloq's ecom editor, and I'll be posting on all things iPad this (UK) morning... So, how are things looking so far this Black Friday for iPads deals? They're looking pretty strong!
We started seeing some really strong, record-low price deals late last week, and this week has been pretty good too, though some great deals, like on the M2 iPad Air, have been in and out of stock – especially on Amazon.
But today is the official Black Friday. So I'm super excited to see what new record-low prices are released today. I have a feeling that Amazon has pulled back on some of their iPad deals in preparation for today. Best Buy and Walmart still have strong options... let's see how the day pans out!