iPad Black Friday deals have arrived, as low as $199 – these are the only ones you should be interested in: LIVE

It's officially Black Friday, and my seventh year covering the big retail event. And though it's early hours into it, I'm already seeing some excellent discounts across the iPad range, with the lowest price ever being hit across almost every iPad model.

If I had to choose just one iPad deal to recommend I'd probably go for the $100 off the iPad Air (M2, 2024) at Amazon, which is a great offer seeing as this iPad is so new, bringing the price down to $799 for the 256GB version.

In the UK, the deals aren't quite as dramatic, but I wouldn't say no to £31 off the brand new iPad mini at Amazon, which is now £569.

Below you'll see my roundup of the best Black Friday iPad deals I've found so far this sales period. I'll be checking in on these regularly to check they're still live and will also be keeping an eye out for any extra ones that appear as the day goes on. Below that, you can find live updates where I report on deals as and when they come in. To find the best deals for you, I use our dedicated price checker, scour various retailers across the US and UK and make sure I compare prices across retailers to find the best offers available. I also use tools like CamelCamelCamel to check price history, which I use to predict whether this is the lowest an iPad will fall or whether it may drop further

iPad deals US

Bargain price Apple iPad (2021): was US$329 now US$199.99 at Best Buy Save $130: This iPad is a bit older, and won't work with the new Apple Pencil Pro, for example (nor will the next iPad up). It's still a very worthy piece of kit though, and is ideal for light creative work and browsing/streaming. Price check: Walmart – $244

Most portable Apple iPad mini (2024): was US$499 now US$459 at BHPhoto Save $50: The iPad mini (2024) has only recently come out, so we were delighted to see this discount on it. This is for the 128GB version but there's money off the weightier options too. Price check: Best Buy – $469

iPad deals UK

To go with your new iPad

Apple Pencil Pro: was US$129 now US$109 at Amazon Save $20: This is the most recent and most advanced stylus, and it's specifically for the iPad Pro and most recent iPad Air. It has a squeeze gesture control and haptic feedback, so it's great for digital artists.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio: Save $50: The iPad 10th Gen is compatible with its very own Magic Keyboard. Called the Folio, it's converts the standard iPad into a laptop, and it's a beautifully designed bit of kit. Thing is, it's also usually $250, so this deal bringing it under $200 is great.