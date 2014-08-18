The WWE unveils its new logo

Those of us who grew up marvelling at the antics of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock may still call it WWF, and fondly remember the old 'scratch' logo shown below.

The 1997-2002 'scratch' logo

But in 2002 the organisation previously known as the WorldWide Wrestling Federation had to change its name due to a lawsuit with World Wildlife Fund. It was then that the company got rid of the 'F' on the scratch logo and rebranded itself as World Wrestling Entertainment:

The 2002 WWE logo

Now, however, the time has come to update it, with the company unveiling a new logo to mark the WWE network going worldwide to more than 170 countries (see below):

NEW LOGO: streamlined and shiny

Created by WWE's in-house team of designers, the new logo abandons the scratch lettering completely.

The new design will appear on all the WWE's branding and is currently flying about the company's head offices in Stamford, Connecticut.

