Film-making cliches exposed in fun animation

If you've ever worked in movies, or watched a behind the scenes documentary, you've probably encountered a director like this. 'Mr Director' is a stop-motion sendup of some of Hollywood's biggest egos... and it's so close-to-the-bone, it's almost painful to watch.

But while the title character's pompous barrage of clichés will make you wince, there's some sugar to help the medicine go down, from the gorgeous animation style. Writer, director and animator Andy Martin's fun, friendly and subtly surreal style has never been more engaging, and when combined with the purposely understated voice acting is in places reminiscent of Aardman's Creature Comforts.

If you'd like to know more about the project you'll find full details, including early sketches, props and other making-of info, on the Mr Director website.

