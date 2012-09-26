Apps World: 2-3 October

Apps World is one of the largest mobile apps conferences, with dozens of speakers, over 170 exhibitors and 5000 attendees. It brings together people from every part of business for inspiring talks, technical workshops, networking, parties and an awards event. Best of all, there's a Developer Zone that's free to attend!



The Developer Zone is two days of workshops covering everything from building with Sencha and PhoneGap to marketing and monetising your app. The free pass also gets you access to the DroidWorld event, which comprises two days of workshops on Android-related topics, and of course you get access to the 170-stand exhibition. Click here for the Developer Zone schedule, and here for DroidWorld.



New to the event this year is the Appsters Awards, which will be held on the evening of the 2nd October at Kensington Roof Gardens. There will be awards for the winners of twelve categories, and it's presented by actor and comedian Miles Jupp.



As well as all this, at the main conference there are over 200 expert industry speakers, 10 workshops tracks and loads of networking opportunities.



Ilja Laurs, Founder & CEO of the app store GetJar is judging the Appsters Awards and speaking at the event. He told us: "Among the most interesting questions for developers are how pick the right business model (paid, ad supported, freemium, subscription, cross promotion, etc.) and how to market your app. I'll certainly try to touch these.



"Growth of freemium is probably the biggest/most interesting trend. We see a lot of developers shifting from paid apps to in-app purchases. I think freemium works much better than paid, both for the developers and the consumers. For the developers, because it generates higher ARPUs, and for the consumers because they get part of the service for free and pay only for what they really want to buy."



You can register for a free developer pass here.