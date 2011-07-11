First Lovie awards calls for entries

The Lovie Awards has a bloated category list

It would be fair to say that the 15th annual Webby Awards was met by the development community with as much scorn as adulation, at least the portion of it we quizzed, back in May. But The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) nonetheless thinks it’s still on to a good thing and is to unleash a similar European-specific event.

Describing itself as “the only pan-European Award to honour the entire breadth of content created for the internet”, The Lovie Awards is open to entries in five European languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian and German. This, according to an IADAS press release, is down to the Lovie Awards being created to “specifically honour achievement and the huge amount of outstanding work in Europe while taking into account local market differences”. And to reflect this multilingual focus, new European members have been added to IADAS to judge the awards, including musician Imogen Heap and Tweetdeck founder Iain Dodsworth.

Work can be entered in any of four main category types: websites, mobile apps, online film and video, interactive advertising and media. However, as with the Webby Awards, there will undoubtedly be accusations of bloat as the groups divide into over 65 sub-categories. Still, should you want to submit work, you can do so via the Lovie Awards entry platform at www.lovieawards.eu, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony during the culmination of Internet Week Europe (November 7-11).