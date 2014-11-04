Generate New York 2015: an amazing day for web designers

Generate is the conference for web designers and developers, presented by net magazine and Creative Bloq. The amazing event will take place on 17 April 2015, at the New World Stages in New York.

And we're delighted to announce that tickets for Generate New York are on sale now!

This offer is limited to the first 50 tickets sold, so don't delay.

What's in store

This year's one day, two-track event features a stellar line-up of speakers, a pre-event party and an after party. Generate also offers an unparalleled opportunity to network and socialise with your fellow makers, designers and developers.

Now in its second year, Generate is an established highlight on the web conference scenes in both New York and London. If you're excited – and we hope you are – make a beeline for the Generate website and grab your ticket now.

Last year's New York event played host to Marcotte, Karen McGrane, Brendan Dawes and many more. To sample Generate's unique creative energy, you can watch many of last year's talks here.

Meanwhile, here's a rundown of the main speakers booked so far...

01. Mike Monteiro (keynote)

Some say the clothes make the man. Others say it’s opinions. Co-founder of Mule, Mike Monteiro likes to have a bet both ways. His 2012 book, Design is a Job, was a love letter to hard work, self-awareness, and the importance of a good tailor.

Mike's Generate talks is called 13 Ways Designers Screw Up Client Presentations.

02. Val Head

Val Head is a designer based in lovely Pittsburgh, PA. Her work ranges from projects on the web to interactive installations to print. She is the author of The Pocket Guide to CSS Animations, teaches CSS Animations on Lynda.com, and hosts the All The Right Moves tutorial screencast.

Vals talk promises to be a crash course in becoming a CSS animation pro!

03. Pamela Pavliscak

Pamela Pavliscak is founder of Change Sciences, a user experience research and strategy firm for Fortune 500s, startups, and other smart companies like Ally, Audible, IEEE, KLM, NBC Universal, Prudential, VEVO, Virgin, Verizon, and Wiley.

In her Generate talk, Pamela will explore the emotional connection we have with our devices and uncover the defining principles of creating awesome mobile experiences.

04. Dave Rupert

Dave Rupert is the lead developer at Paravel, a three person shop based in Austin, TX. He co-hosts Shop Talk Showwith Chris Coyier, a weekly sound effects podcast that also covers web design.

05. Anton Repponen

A recipient of the prestigious Red Dot “Best of the Best” award, Anton Repponen is a highly influential designer in the digital creative industry. As creative director and designer, Anton was responsible for delivering creative solutions for clients such as Google, Wacom, USA Today, Balenciaga, Nickelodeon, Porsche and SAS. His client work has been awarded by Cannes, FWA, The Webbys and The European Design Awards.

06. Jonathan Stark

Jonathan Stark is a mobile strategy consultant who helps CEOs transition their business to mobile. Jonathan is the author of three books on mobile and web development, most notably O’Reilly’s Building iPhone Apps with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript which is available in seven languages.

07. JoonYong Park

JoonYong Park bring overs sixteen years of interactive design experience to his role of chief creative officer at Firstborn, a creative and technology company in New York City. In addition to guiding Firstborn’s visual design and user experience teams, Joon partners with clients to ensure their creative vision serves as the building blocks for what will ultimately be created.

JoonYong's presentation is called Everything You Need to Know About Design You Didn't Learn in School.

08. Irene Pereyra

Irene has been a guest speaker at numerous conferences such as OFFF and FITC, and taught at prestigious learning institutions like Hyper Island, Elisava and the Design Academy in Eindhoven. Her personal projects have been displayed in design conferences and festivals in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Paris, New York, Singapore and Tegucigualpa.

Originally from Amsterdam, she currently resides in Brooklyn where she heads up her Anton & Irene design studio together with creative partner Anton Repponen.

09. Netta Marshall

Netta Marshall is a designer and photographer based in San Francisco, California. She enjoys nighttime bike rides, and pillow fights, strumming guitars, and baking cookies.