Generate New York: one amazing day for web designers

We can't wait to see you in the Big Apple!

We're overjoyed to announce that tickets to our first event in the USA - Generate New York, on Friday 20 June - are now on sale.

A conference for web designers and developers, held in association with our sister title net magazine, Generate New York will be the successor to this year's wildly popular Generate London event.

Featuring a stellar array of speakers, as well as a pre-event party and after party, it promises to be a rollercoaster of networking, socialising and fun for the Stateside web community. So we suggest you make a beeline right now to the Generate website to get your ticket now.

Event details

The event will take place at New World Stages, on 340 West 50th Street (between 8th and 9th Ave) on Friday 20 June. Here are the names that we've confirmed so far...

If the internet is more awesome than it was in 1995, Karen would like to claim a very tiny piece of the credit. For more than 15 years Karen has helped businesses create better digital products through the power of user experience design and content strategy. She's led projects for dozens of publishing clients, including The New York Times, Condé Nast, The Atlantic, and Time Inc. Currently managing partner at Bond Art + Science, she also teaches Design Management in the MFA in Interaction Design program at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan. Her book, Content Strategy for Mobile, was published in 2012.

Ethan Marcotte coined the term “responsive web design” to describe a new way of designing for the ever-changing web and, if given the chance, will natter on excitedly about it - he even went so far as to write a book on the topic. A popular and experienced speaker, he is also the coauthor of Jeffrey Zeldman’s Designing With Web Standards (3rd Edition) , and a contributor to Dan Cederholm’s Handcrafted CSS . Over the years his clientele has included New York Magazine , the Sundance Film Festival, the Boston Globe , and the W3C.

Jenn Lukas is a multi-talented front-end consultant and freelancer developer in Philadelphia and is the founder of Ladies in Tech. She writes for The Nerdary, is a columnist for net magazine, and has contributed to The Pastry Box Project. She has spoken at a variety of conferences including SXSW, An Event Apart, and CSS Dev Conference. When she's not crafting sites with the finest of web standards, Jenn teaches HTML and CSS for GirlDevelopIt and is the co-host of the Ladies in Tech Podcast.

Brendan Dawes is a designer and artist exploring the interaction of objects, people, technology and art using an eclectic mix of digital and analog materials. Ever since his first experiences with the humble ZX81 back in the early eighties, Brendan has continued to explore the interplay of people, code, design and art through his work on brendandawes.com where he publishes ideas, toys and projects created from an eclectic mix of digital and analog objects. His work is featured in the permanent collection of The Museum of Modern Art in New York and is a Visiting Teaching Fellow at the Manchester School of Arts.

Viktoria attended the School of Visual Arts and began her career at a motion graphics agency in NYC. For two years she worked on ad campaigns for Honda, Coke, AmEx and many other brands. She left the for-profit world in 2007 to come on full time as charity: water's designer and eventually creative director.

Cap Watkins is currently a Product Design Lead at Etsy in Brooklyn. Previously, he has worked on hush-hush stuff at Amazon, as well as led design at both Formspring and Zoosk. He believes in iterative, fast-paced, holistic design, and that it takes everyone at a company to deliver a great user experience.

Carl Smith is an irreverant ditcher of the nine-to-five and mortal enemy of the overworked lifestyle. Owner and founder of nGen Works, Carl’s role is that of an advisor, to nGen and other companies, on how to create self-sustaining teams that perform at the highest levels.

Jen Simmons is a designer who builds stuff, too. She’s best-known as the host of The Web Ahead, a podcast about changing technologies and the future of the web. Creating websites since 1996, Jen currently designs innovative sites and products using the latest technologies, pushing the envelope of what’s possible. She’s also an independent consultant and trainer, helping teams transition to a responsive design process and envision implementations of the HTML5 APIs.

Accessibility guru Derek Featherstone currently works at Simply Accessible, where he leads a team of eight people in his quest to make the web more accessible, one screen at a time. He's also the Group Lead for the Web Standards Project, a grassroots coalition fighting for standards which ensure simple, affordable access to web technologies for all.

Just off Broadway, net magazine has secured top-class venue New World Stages for the first Generate in the US

It's really going to be a day to remember - so we suggest you head to the Generate website right this minute! And we look forward to seeing you in New York this summer!