Generate San Francisco: tickets on sale now!

Calling all west coast web designers and developers: for the first time this July, net magazine's Generate conference is coming to San Francisco! The one-day, one-track event will take place on 15 July in the stylish Terra Gallery, and the team have lined up some incredible speakers already.

Generate San Francisco follows on from the success of events in London and New York, and just like its sister conferences promises a valuable mix of inspiration, education and networking opportunities, top advice to help you sharpen your skills, and the same practical tips you've come to expect from net magazine.

There are six world-class speakers already lined up:

Mike Monteiro, Mule co-founder and author of the ever-popular Design is a Job, will present 'In praise of ordinary people': a guide to disrupting the status quo and changing the world.

Fantasy's Peter Smart will tackle the future of the internet, and how we can get ready to take it on.

Sarah Drasner will show attendees how to up their SVG game

Want to up your SVG game? SVG whizzkid Sarah Drasner will take to the stage to show you how to manipulate vectors with a myriad of creative techniques, from the practical to the otherworldly.

Product designer, researcher and closet anthropologist Stephanie Rieger will talk on the topic of the Internet of Things.

Lyza Danger Garder will consider why everyone else seems so smart

Cloud Four's Lyza Danger Gardner will invite attendees to join her at 'the curious forward edge of the web', to explore how progress takes place.

Finally, Google Ventures' Braden Kowitz is lined up to explain Google's design sprint technique (read more about it from his colleague here).

And if that's not enough, there are two more amazing speakers still to be announced! Keep an eye on net's twitter account for more details.