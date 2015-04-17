net awards 2015: nominations end in two days

The nominations phase of this year's net awards will end on 19 April. This means you have only two days left to nominate the people, projects and technologies you'd like to celebrate. Head over to the net awards website and cast your vote now!

The net awards, run by net magazine, are a firm fixture in the calendar of the web design and development industry.

Now in their 16th year, the awards recognise the new talent, trends and technologies that have pushed the web forward over the last 12 months, as well as outstanding contributions by more established players.

Oliver Lindberg, editor of net magazine, says: "We're now accepting nominations and you have until 19 April to tell us who you think deserves to be honoured this year. Get voting!"

The 2015 net awards will be taking place on 18 September 2015, in London.

Your vote makes a difference

The net awards are unique in this industry: there's no complicated entry process, nor is there an entry free. The awards are solely based on nominations. They matter. The lack of an entry fee also ensures the work takes centre stage and we can really uncover new talent.

So, head to thenetawards.com, spare a few minutes and cast your nominations in as many of the 20 categories as you like. The winners will be revealed after Generate London on 18 September. Who knows? Maybe it'll be your turn this year. Good luck!

The catagories

Cast your nominations for as many of the 20 categories below as you like...

Team awards

Agency of the Year - The big one! This coveted award will go to an agency that has pulled off something truly spectacular over the last year.

New Agency of the Year - We're looking for the best new digital agency. Must have produced outstanding work, employ at least two people and been formed since 10 January 2014.

Team of the Year - This category rewards a bunch of great minds who have come together to do terrific things. This could be any kind of team: a UX team, an in-house design or development team, a content strategy team and so on.

Individual awards

Outstanding Contribution - The Hall of Fame award! This award honours somebody who just keeps on giving. It will go to a person who has made a significant impact and helped move the web forward.

Developer of the Year - Our Developer of the Year will be a clever coder (aged 25 or older) who has produced ingenious work over the last 12 months.

Designer of the Year - This is an individual (aged 25 or older) who has amassed an excellent body of work and done something truly over the past year.

Young Developer of the Year - This award will go to an outstanding web developer under 25 who has consistently produced good work and made serious waves in the world of web development.

Young Designer of the Year - We're looking for an outstanding web designer under 25 who has an impressive portfolio and has made a name for themselves in web or app design over the past 12 months.

Emerging Talent of the Year - This award recognises up-and-coming developers and designers who have really started to make their mark this year. There is no age restriction but we're especially thinking of the under-20s here.

Community awards

Conference Talk of the Year - An outstanding conference talk has a special power to motivate and inspire. This award will honour those who have shone in this area.

Grassroots Event of the Year - We're looking for grassroots meet-ups that provide useful resources and networking opportunities for designers and developers around the world.

Podcast of the Year - This award will reward those who have expressed their passion for web design and development with an informative and inspiring audio or video podcast.

Project awards

Best Collaborative Project - Often our best work comes about when we join forces. This award recognises outstanding projects built by the combined powers of multiple agencies/companies or individuals.

Redesign of the Year - Here we're looking for the most inspired redesign by an agency, individual or collaborative team. 'Wow' factor essential!

Best Online Portfolio - This award honours the best online portfolio by a designer or developer – it's as simple as that.

Side Project of the Year - We love side projects! We want to honour a pet project by a freelancer or someone at an agency, which was noted by the community and maybe even transformed into a money-making business.

Technology awards

Game Changer of the Year - This category celebrates something that really helped the industry and the community move forward. It could be a new web design tool, a GitHub project, an outstanding article that kicked off an important discussion, and so on.

Best New Web Technology - This award recognises a new technology, a new spec or feature, or even a new language that is making the web work better.

Open Source Project of the Year - Here we are looking for the best open source project that really hit a mark with the community and came into its own over the last year.

App of the Year - We're looking for an app with outstanding design, user experience and performance that made itself indispensable over the last 12 months.

