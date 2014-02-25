net magazine explores the future of SEO

The SEO industry is evolving, and Pete Wailes of SEOgadget sees the SEO practitioner of today as a technical project manager who can work with both developers and designers to produce work that's both creatively and technically accomplished. In our main feature this month, Wailes explains the process of creating Google-friendly campaigns and doing SEO the right way.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Jason Cranford Teague has 10 top tips for UX design that will win and keep the trust of your users, and we've tutorials on prototyping, using Sketch, creating a Ghost theme and making emails look great on any device with Ink.

Our interview this month is with designer, writer, researcher and closet anthropologist Stephanie Rieger. On top of all that, we have our usual mix of inspirational new work, practical advice, informed analysis and thought-provoking comment.

So, what are you waiting for? Get the latest issue of net magazine now in your favourite format!

How to get hold of net issue 252