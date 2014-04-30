Save 50 per cent on your ticket to Generate New York today!

Update: This Flash sale has now closed

For one day only we're selling some Generate New York tickets at 50 per cent of the usual rate - that's a saving of over $150.

We've arranged an outstanding bunch of speakers for this event. There are keynotes from Ethan Marcotte and Dave Shea, as well as an all-star line-up including Karen McGrane, Derek Featherstone, Nicole Sullivan and Brendan Dawes. It will take place at New World Stages on 20 June.

To be in with a chance of snapping up one of these special price tickets, head over to the Generate New York site right now. We don't know how quickly the tickets will sell, so hurry!