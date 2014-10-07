Solve your responsive design problems with net magazine

Responsive web design: it sounds simple, but in practice can cause more than a few headaches.

This issue, Justin Avery, decided to crack some of your top RWD problems once and for all.

After conducting a poll amongst readers of the Responsive Design Weekly newsletter to find out the top issues keeping web designers awake at night, he then tackled each issue in turn to produce our Pro's Guide to Responsive Design.

Elsewhere in the issue, Edenspiekermann’s Paul Woods journeys into the world of digital longform, A Book Apart co-founder Jason Santa Maria shares his insights into web typography, and Huge’s Brandon Schmittling considers a future of device disappearance.

In our Projects section, Mark Jones demonstrates how to bring native app performance to the web using Famo.us, Anton Mills walks uses the Phaser framework to build a browser-based game, and Tobias Günther helps you simplify your Git workflow with the help of Tower.

On top of all that, we have our usual mix of inspirational new work, practical advice, informed analysis and thought-provoking comment.

How to get hold of net issue 260