The top 10 web design apps of 2015

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prizes in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including App of the Year. Below is the shortlist based on nominations from the public and in no particular order. We invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

Focused on simplicity, Blocs for Mac brings a fresh new approach to building modern, quality, static websites without the need to understand or write code.

Sketch gives you the power, flexibility and speed you always wanted in a lightweight and easy-to-use package. Finally you can focus on what you do best: Design.

Interface design software with built-in prototyping and collaboration tools, so that you can define the digital experiences of tomorrow.

Front-end developer playground and code editor with a vibrant community. A place to showcase your work and explore advanced techniques with editable source code.

Affinity Designer is the fastest, smoothest, most precise vector graphic design software available.

Macaw provides the same flexibility as your favorite image editor but also writes semantic HTML and remarkably succinct CSS. It's time to expect more from a web design tool.

The world's leading prototyping, collaboration and workflow platform.

SVGOMG is SVGO's Missing GUI, aiming to expose the majority, if not all the configuration options of SVGO.

Create layouts on your iPad at the touch of a finger. Comp CC transforms natural drawing gestures into crisp graphics. Pull in assets – including vector shapes, images, colors, and text styles – from your Creative Cloud Libraries, and professional fonts from Typekit.

Pixate enables you to create sophisticated animations and interactions that come to life through native iOS and Android prototypes – from design to prototype, without the code.

