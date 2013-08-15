Workshop aims to help build "happy startups"

.net: How and why are you putting on the Happy Startup Summercamp?

Laurence McCahill: We're on a mission to bring more meaning to people's lives and to business through purposeful entrepreneurship. Rather than running boring classes, we want to put on special, transformational experiences that encourage, inspire and inform. Attendees will learn how to build a happy, thriving and sustainable business and be able to connect with likeminded people in an intimate, urban oasis in the heart of London's Hyde Park. And not a flipboard in sight. For more info check out our manifesto.



.net: Why do you think it's important for your community?

LM: While the web is a powerful medium, nothing can replace real-life experiences, particularly when learning is a key element. We hope the summer camp will help to give our movement a springboard and open us out to a larger audience. We'll be filming all the talks and sharing the videos online afterwards so people all around the world will be able to view them. We'll be supporting the community by donating 10 per cent of any profits from the day to Action for Happiness.

.net: Who is speaking and what topics will they be discussing?

LM: We're delighted to have already confirmed some amazing speakers. Nic Marks (TED speaker and creator of the Happy Planet Index) will be talking about why happiness is a serious business, Ray Richards will be talking about how startup founders can create better habits, Alastair Arnott will be talking about positive failure and Ole Kassow (serial entrepreneur and founder of Danish innovators Purpose Makers) will be talking about how we can build customer-centric companies. We'll be announcing more speakers over the coming weeks.



.net: What else have you got planned?

LM: We've got lots of interesting things planned, so expect an event with a difference! Every attendee will get a happy startup goodie bag, free lunch, refreshments and some other surprises in store.



.net: What sort of people do you expect will be attending?

LM: It could be someone still in a full-time job with a burning desire to make a positive dent in the world and be their own boss, or people from startups that are in development or have already launched but want to learn how to create a strong culture and brand, get their story heard and make their customers and employees happier.



The Happy Startup Summercamp will take place on 20 September 2013. Use the discount code NETMAG to get 10 per cent off any ticket type until 31 August 2013