I'm surprised that the MacBook Pro M2 is still sitting at its lowest price ever

Last month's Prime Day might be over, but luckily for us, some amazing prices are still lingering (shhh, don't tell Amazon) including the lowest-ever price on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The initial retail price of $1,299 has now dropped down to just $1,049 at Amazon – a $250 saving.

The most portable Pro laptop from Apple, the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) offers enhanced performance in a smaller package thanks to the M2 chip, and we loved the long-lasting battery life when we reviewed it. A fantastic laptop for creative professionals who don't mind a smaller screen, this price is the lowest we've seen.

While this is a great price if you need a MacBook right now, there's a chance this year's Apple Black Friday deals will offer even better savings if previous years are anything to go by. You should also keep an eye on the best 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 prices and use our deals widgets if you're waiting for the right time to buy.

Today's best deals on the MacBook Pro 13-inch M2

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) 8GB 256GB

Was: $1,299

Now: $1,049 at Amazon

Save: $250 Overview: The latest mini MacBook Pro offers users efficient and improved performance thanks to the new M2 chip. This device was only released last June, so this 19% saving is a great deal for such a modern Apple device. Key features: Display: 13-inch (2,560 x 1,600) backlit LED|CPU: Apple M2 (8-core) |GPU: Integrated 10-core|RAM: up to 24GB of unified memory| Storage: up to 1TB SSD | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack |Camera: 720p FaceTime HD webcam. Release date: June 2022. Price history: The original retail price for this model was $1,299, and the last best price we saw on it was $1,099 back in April, which is $50 more expensive than this current deal. Current price: Best Buy: $1,049 | B&H Photo: $1,299 Review consensus: We tested the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) in July last year, and found that the performance was excellent, but the design needed a big update with only two Thunderbolt ports and a redundant touch bar. If you value performance over aesthetics, we think you'll love this MacBook. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑



Our clever deals widget below compares live prices across hundreds of retailers around the world to ensure that you're always getting the best MacBook Pro 13 M2 price for your region, so if now isn't the right time to buy, be sure to check back.